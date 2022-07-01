Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 1, 2022 – ODM leader Raila Odinga has dismissed Deputy President William Ruto’s manifesto, labeling it as “underwhelming”.

In a statement through his presidential campaign spokesperson Makau Mutua, Raila questioned Ruto’s failure to address corruption.

He noted that corruption is a major problem in the country and the DP’s failure to mention how they will slay the ‘dragon’ is wanting.

“The most important issue facing the country was conspicuously missing from the UDA Manifesto. The word corruption was not mentioned and did not cross Mr. Ruto’s lips even once.

“Like the plague, Mr. Ruto completely avoided any mention of the word. We know why,” Raila said.

Raila went on to suggest the Kenya Kwanza alliance cannot tackle the corruption monster owing to the composition of its members.

He said the alliance is made of questionable characters with dark records of corruption.

“Under its large tents reside convicts and suspects of economic crimes and corruption against the people of Kenya. Mr Ruto himself is a scandal-ridden individual,” he added.

Ruto launched his manifesto on Thursday at Kasarani where he explained to Kenyans in detail what he will do if elected president.

