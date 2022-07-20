Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 20, 2022 – Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga has congratulated his running mate, Martha Karua, for the stellar performance in yesterday’s epic debate with Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua.

In a statement, Raila praises Martha Karua for not losing focus during the debate and remaining cool, calm, and composed.

According to Baba, he was proud of Karua’s calmness during the running mates debate.

He noted that he was very impressed by Martha Karua for her composure despite aggravations from William Ruto’s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua.

He said Karua perfectly voiced her points clearly and in line with the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition party manifesto.

“Your poise, mastery of subject matters, and staying calm even when provoked were impressive. I congratulate my able deputy and team member Martha Karua.”

“The Azimio family stands proud of your performance during last night’s debate,” Raila Odinga said in a Tweet.

During the second part of the presidential debate, Karua expressed boldness as she tackled businessman-cum-politician Rigathi Gachagua.

Unlike Gachagua, who appeared temperamental in articulating issues, Karua, commonly known as the Iron Lady, stayed calm during the debate.

In the debate, Karua exuded confidence in Raila Odinga’s track record, saying that coupled with her record, they are best placed to take the country forward.

