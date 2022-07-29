Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Friday, 29 July 2022 – An intelligence-led operation conducted in Kiganjo, Kiambu County led to impounding of six sacks and 53 polythene packages of drugs suspected to be bhang.
The dusk operation directed to a house linked to a suspect identified as Samuel alias Sammy Boy of Ucekeine Mundoro area where the haul of bhang with an estimated street value of Ksh. 500,000 was retrieved from the suspect’s two-bedroom house.
The suspect, who narrowly escaped police dragnet, is being sought to answer for appropriate charges.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
