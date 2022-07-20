Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 20, 2022 – Barely a day after Kenya Kwanza Alliance running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, impressed during last night’s debate between and Azimio’s Martha Karua, Deputy President William Ruto is set to appear in a very big interview.

Gachagua, who is Ruto’s running mate, faced off with Karua, and his performance was brilliant, according to different opinion polls and voices from political pundits.

After Gachagua’s sterling performance, Ruto is set to be interviewed by Radio France International today.

Buoyed by Gachagua’s performance last night, the DP goes into the interview in high spirits, convinced that he has what it takes to be the next President after the August 9 general election.

The Wednesday interview between the DP and RFI is a precursor to next week’s presidential debate between Ruto and the former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga.

Raila and Ruto are the front runners to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta after the August 9 general election.

The two bitter rivals are in a neck and neck race with a slender margin separating them, according to recent opinion polls.

