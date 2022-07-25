Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 25, 2022 – Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNBI) spokesman, Dennis Itumbi, has revealed a nefarious plot by Citizen TV of giving former Prime Minister Raila Odinga media coverage even after he said he will boycott the Presidential Debate slated for Tuesday at Catholic University of Eastern Africa(CUEA).

On Sunday, Raila Odinga’s campaign spokesman, Prof. Makau Mutua, said his boss will not share a podium with Deputy President William Ruto because he is a man of questionable character.

Makau further stated that Raila Odinga will have a one-on-one talk with Kenyans at Jericho Social Hall in Nairobi on Tuesday evening.

Commenting on social media on Monday, Itumbi, who is one of Ruto’s communication aides, stated that Citizen TV,, which is owned by Raila Odinga’s number one supporter SK Macharia, is planning to split the screen on Tuesday where they will cover the Presidential Debate and at the same time Raila Odinga’s meeting at Jericho Social Hall.

Itumbi further stated that the idea has been floated by Citizen Senior Manager, Linus Kaikai, who he accused of being biased against Kenya Kwanza Alliance and its presidential candidate William Ruto.

“@LinusKaikai I understand your Media House wants to offer a Split Screen during the debate. Tinga on one side and the debate on the other. When we said Prepare your candidate, #HustlerNation is ready, you called us TERRORISTS. Now let @citizentvkenya drop the bias! Will You?,” Itumbi wrote on his Twitter page

