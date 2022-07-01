Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 1, 2022 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has praised Deputy President William Ruto’s manifesto.

On Thursday evening, Ruto unleashed his bold manifesto that allocated billions to “hustlers”, anchoring what he calls the most realistic model to end Kenya’s economic crisis.

Ruto also explained how he will turn around Kenya’s ailling economy by pumping billions into Agriculture and transforming micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The second in command further said mega projects such as the standard gauge railway, the Nairobi Expressway and dams have a very little multiplier effect on the economy.

In agriculture, which he described as the foundation of the economy, the DP promised to progressively inject Sh250 billion in the next five years.

Reacting to Ruto’s manifesto, Ahmednasir termed it a game-changer and a beacon of hope for Kenyans who are suffering.

He also said some of his friends in Azimio have panicked over Ruto‘s manifesto and have said it is a game-changer.

“Some of my friends in Azimio are secretly telling me that Kenya Kwanza’s manifesto is a game-changer,” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page.

