Wednesday, July 13, 2022 – The annual salary of the head coaches of the National teams that will play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, in Qatar has been revealed.
According to results of a research by Finance Football,Hans-Dieter Flick of Germany is the best paid, with an annual pay of €6.5 million, ahead of England’s manager Gareth Southgate, who earns about €5.8 million per year.
France’s Didier Deschamps is also amongst the best paid managers in the world, with earnings of €3.8 million annualy.
Manager of Brazil, the most successful World Cup team, Tite, earns about €3.6 million, according to Finance Football research.
With salaries ranging between €2 million and €3 million per year, Netherlands (Louis Van Gaal), Mexico (Gerardo Martino), Argentina (Lionel Scaloni), Qatar (Félix Sánchez Blas) and Portugal (Fernando Santos) head coaches will also have to prove the money they earn.
Morocco coach, the Bosnian Vahid Halilhodzic, is €920,000 per annum, and the best paid among the five African teams to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
The Black Stars of Ghana Irish coach, Chris Hughton earns €400,000 per year.
See full list below…
Best Paid Head Coaches in 2022 FIFA World Cup
1. Hans-Dieter Flick (GERMANY) – €6,500,000
2. Gareth Southgate (ENGLAND) – €5,800,000
3. Didier Deschamps (FRANCE) – €3,800,000
4. Tite (BRAZIL) – €3,600,000
5. Louis van Gaal (NETHERLANDS) – €2,900,000
6. Gerardo Martino (MEXICO) – €2,900,000
7. Lionel Scaloni (ARGENTINA) – €2,600,000
8. Félix Sánchez Bas (QATAR) – €2,400,000
9. Fernando Santos (PORTUGAL) – €2,250,000
10. Murat Yakin (SWITZERLAND) – €1,600,000
11. Paulo Bento (SOUTH KOREA) – €1,300,000
12. Graham Arnold (AUSTRALIA) – €1,300,000
13. Gregg Berhalter (USA) – €1,250,000
14. Roberto Martínez (BELGIUM) – €1,200,000
15. Kasper Hjulmand (DENMARK) – €1,150,000
16. Luis Enrique (SPAIN) – €1,150,000
17. Hervé Renard (SAUDI ARABIA) – €1,100,000
18. Hajime Moriyasu (JAPAN) – €1,050,000
19. Vahid Halilhod?i? (MOROCCO) – €920,000
20. Diego Alonso (URUGUAY) – €860,000
21. Gustavo J. Alfaro (ECUADOR) – €770,000
22. Dragan Stojkovi? (SERBIA) – €650,000
23. Dragan Sko?i? (IRAN) – €650,000
24. Zlatko Dali? (CROATIA) – €550,000
25. Czes?aw Michniewicz (POLAND) – €500,000
26. John Herdman (CANADA) – €480,000
27. Chris Hughton (GHANA) – €400,000
28. Rob Page (WALES) – €380,000
29. Luis F. Suárez (COSTA RICA) – €350,000
30. Rigobert Song (CAMEROON) – €340,000
31. Aliou Cissé (SENEGAL) – €310,000
32. Jalel Kadri (TUNISIA) – €130,000
