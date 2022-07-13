Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, July 13, 2022 – The annual salary of the head coaches of the National teams that will play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, in Qatar has been revealed.

According to results of a research by Finance Football,Hans-Dieter Flick of Germany is the best paid, with an annual pay of €6.5 million, ahead of England’s manager Gareth Southgate, who earns about €5.8 million per year.

France’s Didier Deschamps is also amongst the best paid managers in the world, with earnings of €3.8 million annualy.

Manager of Brazil, the most successful World Cup team, Tite, earns about €3.6 million, according to Finance Football research.

With salaries ranging between €2 million and €3 million per year, Netherlands (Louis Van Gaal), Mexico (Gerardo Martino), Argentina (Lionel Scaloni), Qatar (Félix Sánchez Blas) and Portugal (Fernando Santos) head coaches will also have to prove the money they earn.

Morocco coach, the Bosnian Vahid Halilhodzic, is €920,000 per annum, and the best paid among the five African teams to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars of Ghana Irish coach, Chris Hughton earns €400,000 per year.

See full list below…

Best Paid Head Coaches in 2022 FIFA World Cup

1. Hans-Dieter Flick (GERMANY) – €6,500,000

2. Gareth Southgate (ENGLAND) – €5,800,000

3. Didier Deschamps (FRANCE) – €3,800,000

4. Tite (BRAZIL) – €3,600,000

5. Louis van Gaal (NETHERLANDS) – €2,900,000

6. Gerardo Martino (MEXICO) – €2,900,000

7. Lionel Scaloni (ARGENTINA) – €2,600,000

8. Félix Sánchez Bas (QATAR) – €2,400,000

9. Fernando Santos (PORTUGAL) – €2,250,000

10. Murat Yakin (SWITZERLAND) – €1,600,000

11. Paulo Bento (SOUTH KOREA) – €1,300,000

12. Graham Arnold (AUSTRALIA) – €1,300,000

13. Gregg Berhalter (USA) – €1,250,000

14. Roberto Martínez (BELGIUM) – €1,200,000

15. Kasper Hjulmand (DENMARK) – €1,150,000

16. Luis Enrique (SPAIN) – €1,150,000

17. Hervé Renard (SAUDI ARABIA) – €1,100,000

18. Hajime Moriyasu (JAPAN) – €1,050,000

19. Vahid Halilhod?i? (MOROCCO) – €920,000

20. Diego Alonso (URUGUAY) – €860,000

21. Gustavo J. Alfaro (ECUADOR) – €770,000

22. Dragan Stojkovi? (SERBIA) – €650,000

23. Dragan Sko?i? (IRAN) – €650,000

24. Zlatko Dali? (CROATIA) – €550,000

25. Czes?aw Michniewicz (POLAND) – €500,000

26. John Herdman (CANADA) – €480,000

27. Chris Hughton (GHANA) – €400,000

28. Rob Page (WALES) – €380,000

29. Luis F. Suárez (COSTA RICA) – €350,000

30. Rigobert Song (CAMEROON) – €340,000

31. Aliou Cissé (SENEGAL) – €310,000

32. Jalel Kadri (TUNISIA) – €130,000