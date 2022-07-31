Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 31, 2022 – Deputy President William Samoei Ruto is set to receive millions of shillings should he lose the August 9th presidential contest to Azimio candidate Raila Odinga.

According to the Retirement Benefits (Deputy President and Designated State Officers) Act, 2015, Ruto is set to earn a monthly pension equal to 80 percent of his monthly salary until he dies.

In this year’s supplementary budget by the National Treasury, Ruto’s salary was slashed from Ksh1.4 million to Ksh1.23 million per month, hence the annual pension translates to Ksh11.8 million.

Ruto will also earn Ksh29.5 million on retirement which is calculated as a sum equal to his year’s salary paid for the two terms he served in office.

Ruto will also be given two saloon vehicles whose engine capacities will not exceed 2,000cc, which shall be replaceable after every four years.

In addition, he will be given one four-wheel drive vehicle with an engine capacity not exceeding 3,000cc and which shall also be replaced after every four years.

Ruto will also get a Ksh184,500 monthly fuel allowance. The DP, alongside his wife, Rachael Ruto, will be entitled to full medical and hospital cover, catering for both local and overseas treatment from a reputable insurance company.

The second in command will also get additional benefits including two drivers, one personal assistant, one accountant, one secretary, two housekeepers, and two senior support staff.

Others include two cooks, two gardeners, two cleaners, armed security guards upon request, diplomatic passports for both the DP and his wife, office and office equipment, maintenance expenses for the vehicles, and access to the VIP lounge II at all airports within Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.