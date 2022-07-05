Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 5, 2022 – With technology set to play a major role in the forthcoming presidential election, both Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate, William Ruto and his Azimio counterpart, Raila Odinga, have hired technology experts to help him win the election.

DP Ruto, who is making his first stab at the presidency, has hired renowned former IEBC data expert Davis Chirchir, while Raila has hired George Njoroge, CEO of East African Data Handlers.

Chirchir is a renowned computer expert and has a Bachelor of Science from the University of Nairobi and an MBA from Royal Holloway, University of London.

On the other hand, Mr. Njoroge has a degree in Information and Communication Technology and an MBA in International Business from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology. Mr Njoroge is also a member of the International Society of Forensic Computer Examiners.

Comparing the two, Chirchir is on top since he has extensive experience in electoral affairs as a former Head of ICT at IEBC.

In 2013, Chirchir was accused of playing a role of rigging out Mr. Odinga after he allegedly hacked the IEBC servers in favour of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.