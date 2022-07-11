Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 11 July 2022 – A middle-aged Ugandan lady identified as Caroline Aturinda died on the spot when the Mercedes Benz she was travelling in was smashed by a train at Kinawataka railway crossing near Uganda Revenue Authority headquarters.

She was travelling alongside Norbert Tizikara, a 32-year-old Architect who also died on the spot.

Before Caroline perished in the accident, she had posted a video on her WhatsApp status having fun in a nightclub with friends.

The accident occurred at 3:30 am when they were returning home from the club.

Below is the video she posted on her WhatsApp status before she died and the ill-fated Benz they were traveling in.

