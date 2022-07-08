Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 8, 2022 – Embattled Nairobi Senator, Johnson Sakaja, has sensationally claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta offered him Sh1 billion quit the race to be the next governor of Nairobi in favor of Jubilee candidate Polycarp Igathe.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Sakaja said he received a phone call that offered him the cash but declined to be a sellout.

“Kuna mtu alitumwa kwangu kutoka State House. Wacha iishie hapo kwa sababu ni privacy yake. Lakini alitumwa Kutoka Ikulu. Nikasema sitajiuzulu” Sakaja said.

He made the remarks when claiming that efforts have been made to eject him out of the Nairobi governor race.

He said he is committing to serving the people of Nairobi and that no amount of money can be used to buy him.

According to Sakaja, he was told to fake sickness as a way of seeking a reason to quit.

“Nilisema ata nikipewa hiyo pesa Sh1 billion enye walitaka kunipea nijiuzulu niliona haitanisaidia. Mimi saizi niko 37-year-old siwezi kubali hiyo pesa nimalize career yangu na nataka kubadilisha maisha ya watu wa Nairobi,” he added.

Sakaja is facing hurdles ahead of the August 9 polls with several cases being filed against him.

The UDA gubernatorial candidate is being accused of forging a degree from Team University Uganda, claims he has dismissed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.