Thursday, July 21, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, revealed on Tuesday intimate details of how he was roughed up during an arrest.

Speaking during the presidential running mate debate where he faced off with Azimio’s Martha Karua, Gachagua said he was a victim of a political witch-hunt when he was arrested for graft allegations by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government.

He made the revelations after he was questioned about Sh200 million in his bank account alleged to be proceeds of crime.

According to Gachagua, Uhuru’s government sent 200 police officers to arrest him in a dramatic event that ended up embarrassing him before his wife and workers.

“Even after sending 200 police to arrest me in Nyeri and drag me naked in front of wife and workers took me to Nairobi, lock me for 4 days, one and a half years later, not a shred of evidence that is why the case has not taken off,” he said.

He revealed that his corruption case was a product of trumped-up charges fueled by his refusal to abandon Deputy President William Ruto.

He said he was approached by someone sent by Uhuru to stop backing Ruto or face the consequence.

