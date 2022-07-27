Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 27 July 2022 – The ill-fated Modern Coast bus that killed over 30 passengers after a fatal accident has been towed out of River Nithi after 4 days.

Officers from Kenya Army have been camping at the scene of the accident since Sunday.

They had to be careful when towing the bus out of the river since it was believed that some bodies were still trapped inside the badly damaged bus.

An eyewitness recorded videos of the towing operation conducted by the army and celebrated their selfless efforts.

Watch.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.