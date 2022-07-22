Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 22 July 2022 – Former US president, Donald Trump’s last son, Barron Trump made a rare public appearance at Ivana Trump’s funeral, showing just how tall he has grown.

Melania’s son, aged 16, stands at 6.6ft. During the burial ceremony on Thursday, July 12 he appeared alongside various relatives to pay their respects to his father, Donald’s first wife who died at her home last Thursday.

See photos below and watch the video

🙏❤️ Rip Ilana Trump. God Bless her soul.



Notice how tall Barron is…wow. pic.twitter.com/RcT7rGSGH4 — Donna N (@DonnaNeedham10) July 21, 2022