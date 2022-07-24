Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 24, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, has lectured Kericho county residents about supporting Independent candidates in the forthcoming election.

Speaking at Kapkatet grounds, Gachagua urged Kericho residents to emulate their Mt Kenya counterparts who have decided to support Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidates from MCA to President level.

Gachagua said that he was not pleased with the Kericho residents because he had learned that they are still supporting independent candidates when they should support their son Ruto and all his team.

“Kama Mt. Kenya tumesema tutachagua Ruto na jeshi yake yote kutoka MCA hadi juu. Nasikia nyinyi watu wa Kericho ndio bado mnaleta mchezo kwa kuongea mambo ya independent hapa (As Mt Kenya region, we have decided that we will elect Ruto and all his team from the MCA to the top. I hear that you are still joking here by mentioning independent),” Gachagua said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.