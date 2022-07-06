Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 6, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, has revealed a dangerous plot that had been hatched by President Uhuru Kenyatta and State machinery that would have seen Kenya burn like hell.

According to Gachagua, a plot had been hatched with the help of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to prefer tramped charges against Ruto but National Intelligence Service (NIS) warned the president not to go ahead with his nefarious plans.

Gachagua noted that NIS warned the president that arresting Ruto and charging him would burn the country due to his cultic following.

“Yeye alikuwa ameambiwa mshitaki huyu Linturi, mshitaki huyu Gachagua na pia huyu Ruto atafutiwe makesi (He had been told charge Linturi and I also cook charges against Ruto,” Gachagua stated.

The plan was to advance the scheme to ensure Ruto and his allies have fake charges leveled against them.

Kuna kitu angefanya? Si yeye ni police officer, si yeye ni mtu wa amri…Watu wa NIS wakamwambia…Nyinyi, hii nchi itachomeka, wakaogopa,” Gachagua told the crowd while campaigning in Meru.

