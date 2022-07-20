Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 20, 2022 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, is over the moon after Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, defeated Azimio’s running mate, Martha Karua, during the Presidential running mate debate held at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa yesterday.

According to Miguna, Gachagua’s sterling performance during the debate reduced Martha Karua to a zombie.

Miguna, who is in exile in Canada, said Gachagua, who was underrated initially, was focused like a laser beam on state capture and impunity, being fronted by Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga and Martha Karua.

The’ General’’ concluded by saying Gachagua won the debate and Martha Karua got zero points.

“Mr. @rigathihas mopped the CUE floors with Hoax Martha Karua. It was riveting. Rigathi was focused like a laser beam on STATE CAPTURE and the CULTURE of IMPUNITY being fronted by conman @RailaOdinga and Hoax Karua. He won 100/0. The moderators were horrible!,” Miguna stated on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST