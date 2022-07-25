Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 25, 2022 – Citizen TV Editorial Director, Linus Kaikai, has responded to former State House blogger, Dennis Itumbi, who has accused the TV station of being biased toward Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate William Ruto.

Itumbi, in a social media post on Monday, claimed Kaikai is planning to split the TV screen to air former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s meeting at Jericho Social Hall on Tuesday evening, the same time the Presidential debate will be held at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa, where presidential candidates led by Ruto, Root Party presidential candidate, Prof George Wajackoyah and his Agano counterpart, David Mwaure will engage in a debate.

Raila has already said he will skip the debate because he cannot share a podium with a man who lacks integrity like Ruto.

Itumbi said Citizen TV, under instructions of Kaikai, was planning to split the screen and air the Presidential debate and at the same time air Raila’s Town Hall meeting.

“Linus Kaikai, I understand your media house wants to offer a split screen during the debate. Tinga on one side and the debate on the other. When we said Prepare your candidate, Hustler Nation is ready, you called us terrorists. Now let citizen tv Kenya drop the bias! Will You”? Dennis Itumbi wrote.

In a fast response, Kaikai termed Itumbi a liar and compared him with late Adolf Hitler’s propagandist Joseph Goebbels.

“You LIE a lot, Mr. Dennis Goebbels,” Kaikai wrote on his Twitter page.

