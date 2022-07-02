Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 2, 2022 – Fast rising Kikuyu singer Gathoni Diva and her deceased husband Brian looked like a perfect couple on social media.

They used to flaunt couple goals on Facebook, leaving their followers green with envy.

However, it is now emerging that they were just faking it for social media after she stabbed her husband 4 times.

Gathoni reportedly stabbed her husband Brian during an argument after he came home drunk.

See photos of the two flaunting couple goals.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.