Thursday, July 7, 2022 – Suna East Member of Parliament, Junet Mohamed, has urged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to ensure that the August 9th presidential election is free, fair and verifiable.

Speaking in Githunguri, Kiambu County on Wednesday, Junet, who had accompanied former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for a series of Azimio campaigns said Kenya Kwanza Alliance has hatched a plan of rigging election in favour of Deputy President William Ruto.

Junet said Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula has contacted the Greek-based firm Inform P Lykos SA in charge of printing ballot papers and urged them to sneak 2 million ballot papers to Uganda.

“We know what they are up to,” Junet said, “They want to sneak in pre-marked ballot papers in about 10,000 polling stations so as to get some 2 million votes.”

“We know and we have evidence on what they are doing .it will not happen because they want to rig the election through collusion with the ballot papers printing company,’ Junet said

