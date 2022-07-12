Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, July 12, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto, who is the Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate, has camped in Western Kenya where he is set to popularise his presidential bid in Bungoma, Busia, Kakamega, Vihiga and Trans Nzoia counties.

Going by his many rallies per day, Ruto seems to be a man on a single mission to succeed his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is going home in Ichaweri in August.

On Tuesday, Ruto took his gospel to Bungoma County, where he was welcomed by a sea of humanity in one of his roadside rallies.

In one instance, the second in command was forced to pause his speech after police officers manning his rally tried to stop his supporters from coming near his motorcade.

The DP informed police officers to stop harassing his supporters because they are their employers.

“Tafadhali mheshimiwa tusifukuze wananchi hawa ndio madosi wetu, unajua askari wengine hawajua nyinyi ndio wadosi, bila ya hawa sisi hatuna kazi, ama namna gani, si nyinyi ndio kusema?”

This loosely translates to, ” Please, don’t chase citizens, they are our bosses, you know some police officers don’t understand you are our bosses, without you, we don’t have jobs,”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.