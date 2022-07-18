Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Job Title: Executive Secretary

Department: General Administration

Reporting to: CEO

About us

Our vision is to make electric mobility more accessible to a broader market by making the technology more cost-efficient and simplifying deployment. Roam focuses on mass transit products, such as electric motorcycles used for taxi and delivery as well as electric buses in a public transport setting.

About the role:

We are looking for an Executive Secretary who is highly skilled and professional to support our senior management specifically working with the CEO. They will be responsible for conducting research, managing schedules, tracking and following up on executive decisions, and providing efficient and effective administrative support.

This is an extremely exciting role at the center of the company with the brief to enable management and senior decision makers to scale their impact and execution of Roam’s world-changing products. The role touches many different departments and has the possibility to grow in many directions.

They should be a highly skilled professional who supports executives or management in an administrative capacity.

Key Duties and responsibilities

Performing accurate research and analysis.

Coordinating arrangements, meetings, and/or conferences as assigned.

Taking dictation and writing correspondence.

Compiling, proofreading, and revising drafts of documents and reports.

Daily record keeping and filing of documents.

Preparing reports, presentations, and correspondence accurately and swiftly.

Creating and organizing information, and generating reference tools for easy use.

Answering and screening telephone calls, and responding to emails, messages, and other correspondence.

Operating and maintaining office equipment.

Managing a busy calendar, meeting coordination, and travel arrangements.

Professionally greeting and receiving guests and clients.

Ensuring efficient and effective administrative information and assistance.

Qualifications and experience

Degree in business administration (desirable).

Certificate in business administration or related (essential).

Must have at least 3 years of experience in a similar role

Must be a methodical thinker with detailed research proficiencies.

Must have understanding of clerical and secretarial principles.

Fantastic organizational skills and detail-oriented.

Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines.

Brilliant written and verbal communication skills.

Proficient in all office (word processing, spreadsheet, presentation) software both online and offline and business communication software.

Career Level: Mid Level

Education: Bachelor’s Degree/ Diploma Certificate

How to Apply

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Deadline: 18th August 2022

We aim to contact all our applicants, but due to high volumes of applications only shortlisted candidates are contacted. If you do not hear from us within two weeks your application has not been successful on this occasion. This does not mean you will not be considered for future roles so please keep an eye on our job board and apply for positions that match your skills and experience.

