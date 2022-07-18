Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Job Purpose

This position is responsible for providing secretarial and administrative support to ensure efficient and effective service delivery.

Key Responsibilities/ Duties / Tasks

Operational Responsibilities / Tasks

Oversee administrative and logistical matters to ensure seamless flow of the Commission’s activities;

Avail office stationery;

Manage e-office for effective research and processing of information;

Utilizing office equipment;

Attend to internal clients and ensure they are satisfactorily served;

Handle both outgoing and incoming calls;

Draft responses and correspondence under the guidance of supervisor;

Safeguard office records, equipment and documents including classified materials;

Safeguard the integrity and confidentiality of data;

Maintain an up-to-date filing system in the office to facilitate ease of retrieval of documents;

Prepare responses to routine correspondence to ensure timely feedback to the clients;

Manage office protocol and etiquette;

Set up meeting rooms with necessary stationery and equipment’s;

Ensure refreshments are served accordingly;

Ensure proper office layout, cleanliness and tidiness.

Provide feedback to enhance business processes and initiate process improvement to achieve operational excellence; and

Develop individual work plans, monitor own performance and seek requisite support to ensure delivery of agreed targets.

Job Competencies (Knowledge, Experience and Attributes / Skills).

Academic qualifications

KNEC Diploma in Secretarial Studies from a recognized institution or its equivalent.

Professional Qualifications / Membership to professional bodies: Certificate in Secretarial Management Course lasting not less than 4 weeks from a recognized institution or Public Relations & Customer Care Course.

Previous relevant work experience required: Three (3) years of service in a comparable position from a reputable organization.

Functional Skills, Behavioral Competencies/Attributes:

Meets the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution;

Knowledge of relevant legislation;

Knowledge in professional standards;

Ability to identify customer needs, develop service standards and deliver service excellence;

High level of integrity and Interpersonal skills;

Ability to deliver results in a complex and dynamic environment;

High level of attention to detail;

Ability to work well with teams; and

Ability to work with minimum supervision under strict deadlines.

How to Apply

Upon granting an offer of employment, the successful candidate MUST present and satisfy the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 by providing copies of the following documents;

A valid tax Compliance Certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA);

A valid Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI);

A valid Clearance Certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB);

A valid Clearance Certificate from an approved Credit Reference Bureau (CRB) (Must provide certificate or report); and

A Valid Clearance form from the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC)

Application to be submitted in a sealed envelope clearly marked at the top “Application for the position of……” and mailed OR delivered to:

The Commission Secretary

Salaries and Remuneration Commission

Williamson House 6th Floor

4th Ngong Avenue

P.O. Box 43126 – 00100

NAIROBI

To be received on or before 1st August 2022.