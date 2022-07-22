Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Friday, July 22, 2022 – A video has emerged showing the moment fire broke out in one of the petrol stations in Nakuru
Although it is not clear what led to the fire, a video shared online showed the petrol station attendants desperately trying to put off the fire as motorists scampered to safety.
A motorist who was fuelling his Toyota Probox watched in pain as the fire engulfed his car and reduced it to ashes.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>