Saturday, 23 July 2022 – Sadio Mane has rejected claims of a feud with his ex-Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah, after beating the Egyptian to the 2022 African Player of the Year award.

The Senegalese winger, who left Anfield to join Bayern Munich for £35million last month, ending a six-year spell at the Merseyside club, claimed that the ‘media always try to aggravate things’, according to reports.

The new Bayern star spoke to Goal ahead of the Confederation of African Awards on Thursday night.

‘People sometimes say there’s a rivalry between me and [Salah], but you know I don’t see myself having a rivalry with any player to be honest,’ he said.

‘We have good relations, we text each other. I think the media always try to [aggravate] things.’

Speculation of their feud ignited in August 2019, after Mane displayed his frustration towards Salah after the Egyptian chose to shoot on goal rather than pass to him in a better position to score during a 3-0 win against Burnley.

The Senegal star vented towards Salah and made several angry gestures before Jurgen Klopp swiftly substituted him.

Mane was eager to reassure fans that he has always had ‘good relationships’ with team-mates, ahead of his fresh stint in the Bundesliga.

‘You know I don’t just have [relationships] with one player, but with every player I’ve played with in the world,’ the ex-Liverpool star said.

‘You can ask whoever you want in the club, or wherever I go. I have good relationships with all players.’