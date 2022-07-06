Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Our Client a Deposit Taking Sacco with branch network in Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Nakuru and Nandi counties wishes to recruit a competent individual to fill the position of Accountant.

Responsibilities

Reporting to the Finance Manager, the Accountant is responsible for ensuring that sound accounting principles and controls are applied to all financial transaction in the Sacco and safeguard the funds and other assets in line with the laid down procedures.

Ensure the society’s assets and liabilities are recorded accurately and safeguarded

Coordination of the budgeting process

Maintain updated fixed assets register.

Monthly bank, petty cash and mobile cash platform reconciliations,

Preparation of final accounts, trial Balance, monthly balance sheet and periodical reports,

Implement society’s financial and accounting policies and procedures,

Liaise with auditors (internal & external) on audit controls and act on management letters and closure of all audit queries,

File tax and other statutory dues within set timelines,

Process Sacco payments

Audit the GL accounts and correct any erroneous posting in the system,

Prepare monthly and quarterly reports for management and the Board,

Preparation and submission of SASRA report within the set timelines,

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Commerce/Business/Accounting or Finance.

CPA (K) and a member of ICPAK.

A minimum of five (5) years’ experience as an accountant in a deposit taking Sacco (s) or other financial institutions.

Computer literate, experience with proficiency in Accounting packages,

Excellent reporting, communication, interpersonal, planning and organizing skills

Application Procedure

Interested and qualified candidates are invited to submit detailed curriculum vitae and details of current remuneration package by 12/7/2022 to careers@skillsglobal.co.ke