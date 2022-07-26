Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 26 July 2022 – Murang’a Woman Rep Sabina Chege is reportedly entangled in a love affair with renowned Mugithi singer DJ Fatxo.

Word has it that Fatxo’s affair with the beautiful Woman Rep started last year and since then, his fortunes have changed.

A few days ago, Fatxo flaunted a swanky Mercedes Benz which he claimed to have bought through hard work and persistence.

However, it is emerging that Sabina Chege funded him to buy the German machine.

Fatxo and Sabina have been spotted sneaking into a popular hotel along Thika Road and it is just a matter of time before their secret affair becomes public.

Sabina is married to wealthy Murang’a businessman Gathitu Maina as a second wife.

Sabina and Maina got married in 2015 and they have one child.

On the other hand, Fatxo is also married to his high school girlfriend.

Cases of popular Mugithi stars falling in love with prominent female politicians and wealthy Kikuyu businesswomen are common.

Below are photos of the Benz that Sabina reportedly funded Dj Fatxo to buy.

