Friday, July 1, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s wife, Rachel Ruto, has appealed to Kenyans to elect her husband as the next president in the August elections.

Taking to her Facebook page immediately after the official unveiling of the Kenya Kwanza manifesto, Rachel drummed up support for her husband, saying he is the future of Kenya.

She said the Kenya Kwanza manifesto is an inspiring and well-researched invitation to alter our economy and society as a whole.

She said the manifesto serves as a guide for how the country will overcome the economic catastrophe we are currently experiencing and forge a new social fabric.

“You have William’s ear. From all regions of the country. He is prepared and understands what needs to be done.”

“Kenyans, you now hold the levers of power. With your vote, make your voices heard!” She said.

Deputy President William Ruto unveiled the KSh1 trillion manifesto he intends to actualize if he wins the August 9 presidential vote.

The manifesto is anchored on five pillars among them agriculture, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), housing and settlement, healthcare as well as digital superhighway, and creative economy.

The Kenya Kwanza Alliance argued that this investment at the ‘bottom of the pyramid’ will create the most jobs as well as end exclusion and level the playing field for all investors, big and small.

