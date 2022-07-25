Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 25 July 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto on Sunday hosted leaders from his camp for a mega rally at the historic Kapkatet grounds in Kericho.

His supporters thronged the stadium in their thousands with UDA branded outfits.

Some of his supporters slept in the cold a day before the hyped rally.

President Kenyatta and Ruto visited the grounds in 2013 and 2017 for their last rallies.

See photos of the euphoric mood at the historic grounds a day before the rally.

