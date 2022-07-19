Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 19 July 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s eldest son, Nick, was reportedly spotted driving a luxurious Maybach along Langata Road.

Sometime back, Nick got a lucrative tender worth billions to supply electricity poles to Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC).

It is alleged that he has several briefcase companies which he uses to secure Government tenders.

Below is a photo of the flashy car that he was allegedly spotted driving.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.