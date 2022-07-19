Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 19, 2022 – University of Nairobi don, Prof. Herman Manyora, has predicted doom for Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid, saying he will lose terribly to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in August.

In a column in one of the local dailies, Manyora, who is also a seasoned political analyst, said Ruto has developed paranoia and fear and he has lost the confidence that he was having in the past.

Manyora recalls not too long ago that Ruto was full of confidence and looking forward to the August 9th election but currently he has panicked as the date nears.

“Ruto is a bit drunk on his own success. And the fame that supposedly got him into the State ended up being his biggest downfall.

“Ruto recently turned into a crying baby for no reason. Not only is he sad that his ‘toy’ has been taken, but he’s also scared of what will happen next,” Manyora stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST