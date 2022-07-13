Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, July 13, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, is lucky to be alive after chaos erupted in the Kenya Kwanza rally in Meru.

Gachagua was forced to cut short his speech and run literally for his dear life after disgruntled youths started pelting him with stones.

The rowdy youths did not stop there as they stoned every leader allied to Ruto who was in attendance.

Gachagua had earlier presided over peaceful rallies, but his stopover at Mutuati was marred with violence with police forced lobe teargas canisters to disperse the charged crowd.

An unknown number of people, who were in attendance, sustained injuries during the fracas.

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi blamed Raila Odinga’s Azimio for the skirmishes, while Gachagua was flown out of the venue to safety.

With 26 days to the August 9th General Election, it appears Ruto is no longer the kingpin of Mt. Kenya, going by the happenings today.

