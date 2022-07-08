Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 8, 2022 – Former Kakamega Senator, Dr. Boni Khalwale, appears to be facing resistance on the ground as he seeks to replace Cleophas Malala as the next Senator of Kakamega.

Khalwale, who is seeking the Kakamega senatorial seat on Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA party ticket, is now pleading with Raila Odinga’s Azimio to help him win the seat that he once held.

According to a video that has resurfaced online, Khalwale is seen pleading with outgoing Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya of ODM (Azimio) to campaign for him ahead of his titanic battle with Brian Lishenga of the ODM party.

However, in the clip, Oparanya jokingly declined and insisted that he cannot campaign for Khalwale since he is in the opposing camp.

“Khalwale anataka nimuombee kura. Unajua Khalwale ni rafiki yangu… lakini ubaya ni ile nyumba ambaye yeye ako ndani. Mimi niko nyumba ingine na yeye ako nyumba ingine,” Oparanya says as the crowd burst in laughter.

Oparanya, who has been promised the Treasury Cabinet Secretary slot should Raila form the next government, is heard saying that he could have endorsed Khalwale to succeed him if he was in the ODM party.

