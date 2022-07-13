Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, July 13, 2022 – Renowned City Lawyer and Deputy President William Ruto’s ally, Ahmednassir Abdullahi, has left the Kenya Kwanza camp confused after he appeared to plead to Kenyans to vote for Azimio candidate Raila Odinga in August for Kenya to be at peace.

In a series of tweets, Ahmednassir said that the country will be plunged into chaos similar to that of 2007/08 if Raila loses the election.

The seasoned lawyer argued that the notion that Raila will win because he has the backing of President Uhuru Kenyatta, and senior government officials is aimed at breeding the ground for disputing the presidential outcome to cause chaos.

According to Ahmednassir, the ‘fake’ opinion polls putting Raila ahead of Ruto is a tactical move to debunk Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition supporters that Raila’s victory is snatched in the event he does not win the polls.

“I foresee chaos once Raila loses the Presidential contest in August. A number of factors may trigger widespread chaos…Raila has made his supporters believe that every time he is beaten it is because his votes were stolen.”

“If this does not materialize the sense of betrayal will trigger enormous violence after the August elections,” Ahmednassir said.

Raila will be giving his fifth stab at the Presidency in the August 9, elections.

He will be competing against Ruto of Kenya Kwanza and fringe presidential aspirants George Wajackoyah and David Waihiga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.