Sunday, July 10, 2022 – Ford Kenya party leader, Moses Wetangula has said Kenya Kwanza Alliance is confident that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and the commission chairman Wafula Chebukati will conduct a free and fair election in August.

Speaking on Sunday in Turkana County, Wetangula, who is also the Bungoma County Senator, accused former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Azimio-One Kenya Alliance leaders of trying to hold the commission hostage.

Wetangula said even if Raila Odinga and his team boycott the election, it will still proceed because Kenya is greater than Jakom and his men.

“IEBC is a commission build in the constitution, it is a constitutional body independent of your conduct, independent of your feelings, independent from any one of us, acting as an empire in the contest of a political arena,” Wetangula said.

He said voting for Kenya Kwanza will be voting out high food prices like Unga, cooking oil and fuel and improving the healthcare services by introducing NHIF cards for every Turkana resident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.