Sunday, July 31, 2022 – The flashy Tundra truck that Deputy President William Ruto was gifted recently has been courting controversy on social media after it broke down in Kamukunji, just 2 days after being unveiled.

Last week, the same truck broke down in Mariakani at night after a long day of campaigns.

It is now emerging that the hyped truck was assembled at a dingy garage in Kariokor.

See this photo that has been leaked.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.