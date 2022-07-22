Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 22 July 2022 – The luxurious Tundra truck that Deputy President William Ruto was gifted by corrupt Embakasi West MP George Theuri to campaign in style broke down on Thursday night at Mariakani.

Ruto had used the flashy truck to move across the Coastal region, wooing voters.

The truck broke down as his entourage was returning home after a busy day of vigorous campaigns.

The video has raised eyebrows since the same truck broke down a few days ago in Kamukunji when the DP was campaigning.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.