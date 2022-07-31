Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 31, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s flashy Tundra truck which he was gifted a few weeks ago was allegedly dented after being involved in an accident.

Political analyst Herman Manyora shared a video of the dented truck and mocked the Kenya Kwanza team.

The multi-million car has been courting controversy on social media.

It broke for the first time in Kamukunji, just two days after Ruto unveiled it in style at his official Karen residence.

It also stalled in Mariakani at night when he was campaigning in the coastal region last week,

Ruto was reportedly gifted the car by corrupt Embakasi West Member of Parliament George Theuri, who has been on EACC’s radar for stealing CDF funds.

Below is a video of the dented ‘beast’.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.