Tuesday, July 19, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s campaigns were almost paralyzed in Kamukunji after his flashy Tundra truck broke down.

Ruto has been using the customized truck to campaign after it was officially handed to him by Embakasi West Member of Parliament George Theuri, who has been accused of embezzling CDF funds amounting to millions of shillings.

He was forced to use Senator Millicent Omanga’s Lexus after the truck developed mechanical problems.

Below is a photo of the truck being repaired after it broke down.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.