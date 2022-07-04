Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 4, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s admission that he nearly slapped his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, after the Supreme Court nullified the 2017 General Election, has ignited a new national debate that may work for Azimio candidate Raila Odinga in August.

While addressing the elders, Ruto alleged that he nearly slapped his boss for hinting that he would not participate in the 2017 repeat elections – a decision that would have handed the opposition the victory, National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga.

But according to Azimio led by Raila, Ruto’s admission is proof that he can’t be trusted with leadership.

Speaking during the Azimio rally in Homa Bay County yesterday, Suna East MP Junet Mohamed urged Kenyans to think about the extent that the DP would go should he succeed his boss in the upcoming August 9 poll.

“A man who says he nearly assaulted the sitting President will not hesitate to murder his political opponents, as individuals and as communities. Kenya must reject William Ruto. Kenya will reject William Ruto,” Suna East MP Junet Mohamed stated in a statement.

The Suna East MP added that the fallout between Uhuru and Ruto had started way before the handshake and that the DP had allegedly approached Raila to endorse an impeachment motion against the President.

Former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth also weighed in on the DP’s remarks, noting that the actions indicated the true history of the fallout between President Kenyatta and his deputy.

“He has been lying that Raila caused problems between him and Uhuru, but today we read his own confession that the problems had started long before the handshake. In 2017, he was even threatening to beat up Uhuru – showing just how their relationship had deteriorated,” Kenneth stated during the Oyugis rally presided over by Raila.

Senior advisor to the Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga, Silas Jakakimba also advised the public not to take such type of remarks lightly.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.