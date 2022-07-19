Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 19 July 2022 – Embakasi West Member of Parliament, George Theuri, has been accused of sending ruthless goons to attack his opponent’s supporters.

Theuri is facing stiff competition from Jubilee’s Mark Mwenje.

He sent the machete-wielding goons to unleash terror on Mwenje’s supporters after they went to hang campaign posters in an area considered to be Theuri’s bedroom.

Theuri is flying UDA ticket and he is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto.

He has been using goons and violence to intimidate his supporters.

Below are photos of Mark Mwenje’s supporters who were injured by Theuri’s goons.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.