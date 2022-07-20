Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 20 July 2022 – Former Permanent Secretary and Ruto’s ally, Irungu Nyakera, is on the spot after he was recorded physically assaulting his younger sister Joyce Wambui.

Nyakera, who is vying for Muranga’s Governor seat, stormed into his sister’s house and tried to evict her, claiming that he built the house for her.

A confrontation ensued between the two, leading to an ugly scene.

Wambui is heard in the video saying that Nyakera is harassing her because she refused to join Kenya Kwanza.

She insists that she rightfully owns the land where the house was built.

Nyakera slapped her during the heated argument.

Wambui is the official campaigner of the Azimio Coalition in Murang’a County.

She is also vying for the Kiru Ward MCA seat on the Jubilee ticket.

Watch video.

