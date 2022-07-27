Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 27, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has promised to overturn President Uhuru Kenyatta’s order on the scandalous Ksh66 billion Arror and Kimwarer dams.

Addressing residents of Elgeyo Marakwet where the two dams are situated, Ruto faulted Uhuru for stopping the construction of the dams, saying he will complete them if elected into office.

According to the DP who has often been accused of having a hand in the looting of billions meant to construct the two dams, he was determined not only to provide clean water in the county but also to fulfill his promise to the constituents.

“We are indebted to you. Uhuru Kenyatta and I stood here and promised to construct the dams. Unfortunately, criminal elements and political cartels stalled the Kimwarer and Arror projects,” remarked DP Ruto.

“This project would benefit the people of Baringo, West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet, and Turkana counties. We are going to construct the dams if elected into office,” he added.

In September 2019, Uhuru ordered the cancellation of the Kimwarer Dam project and immediate commencement of the implementation of the Arror Multipurpose Dam project with the new design components and cost rationalization plan.

This was after he received a report on the two dam projects from the technical committee he formed following the discovery of irregularities and improprieties surrounding the contractors.

Ruto’s critics have constantly used the scandals surrounding the two infrastructure projects to allege that he is corrupt and unfit to succeed Uhuru.

They claimed that Ruto was involved in the embezzlement of funds through proxies after his ally, former Cabinet Secretary for Treasury Henry Rotich, was arrested over the scandals.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.