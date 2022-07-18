Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 18, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto is in tears. This is after the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party gubernatorial aspirant in Isiolo, Hussein Tene, and his running mate, quit the race yesterday in favor of Independent candidate Godana Doyo.

Tene, who was leading in the recent opinion polls, withdrew from the race with just 21 days left to the August 9, 2022, General Election.

“Today (Sunday), I have officially stepped down for my brother Godana Doyo,” Tene stated.

This deals a major blow to the Ruto-led political outfit Kenya Kwanza, as the clock ticks towards August 9.

In a celebratory stance in a town hall in Isiolo, Doyo thanked Tene and his deputy for the kind gesture.

“In a historic moment in Isiolo today gubernatorial aspirant Hussein Tene Dabaso and his running mate Mugabe stepped down in my favor. I’m humbled by their noble gesture,” remarked Doyo.

This comes weeks after Azimio La Umoja flag bearer Raila Odinga toured the region.

A recent opinion poll by TIFA indicated that UDA was the most popular party in Isiolo County with 32%, while Raila Odinga-led Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) had 27%.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party came in third at 22% followed by George Wajackoyah’s Roots party whose popularity is at 1%.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.