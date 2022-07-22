Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 22, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has indirectly castigated his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, after the arrest of three employees of Smartmatic International B.V on Thursday.

The three were arrested at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and accused of carrying sensitive Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) materials.

They were later released after the intervention of IEBC chairman, Wafula Chebukati, who said the three were indeed employees of Smartmatic B.V, a company that is in charge of establishing and maintaining the electronic voting infrastructure.

Reacting to the arrest of the3 IT Gurus, Ruto through his close ally Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, said Uhuru has panicked after realizing his project Raila Odinga is on the verge of losing the August 9th election.

“Uhuru Kenyatta is doing everything to rig Presidential elections in favor of his project or at the very least delay elections and extend his term. He is the existential threat to peace, law and order in the country. He has hit a panic mode after realizing his Project won’t win,” Murkomen stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.