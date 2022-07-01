Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 1, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has promised to provide free internet and phone calls to every household should he win the August 9 general election.

Speaking while unveiling the Hustler Fund in Kiambu, Ruto stated that after crunching the numbers, Ksh38 billion will be required to see that every home has free internet.

He stated that the internet program will emulate the Last Mile Connectivity Program that was aimed at providing electricity to all parts of the country by 2022 launched by the Jubilee government.

“As Kenya Kwanza, we have decided to do as we did with the Last Mile Connectivity electricity program to connect every Kenyan household with the internet.”

“We will send to every home, market, and school connected with electrical grids. The team has done the math and the project will cost at least Ksh38 billion,” Ruto stated.

According to the second-in-command, the program will help Kenyans in carrying out their business activities without being cut short by the lack of bundles or airtime. He promised that the youth will be able to conduct their businesses online.

Whether this promise is just another lie to win votes remains to be seen because, in 2017, Ruto had promised free internet to the youth, which was never delivered.

In a bid to curb unemployment amongst the youth, the DP announced the free internet program will help the youth create employment for themselves.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.