Wednesday, July 13, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has asked Azimio la Umoja to pick a new presidential candidate to face him in the August polls.

Speaking during the Kenya Kwanza campaign in Western Kenya, Ruto said that Raila Odinga needs to make up his mind on whether he will be on the ballot.

Ruto urged the former Prime Minister to stop issuing demands to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

“Get a serious candidate who will face us in the election. I want to tell Azimio, that you have to make up your mind, about whether you want to participate in this election.”

“IEBC is an independent institution; it cannot take instruction from any candidate or politician,” Ruto affirmed.

The Deputy President said Kenya Kwanza was ready for the general election, whether IEBC had an electronic or manual register.

Raila has demanded that IEBC should have both electronic and physical registers if the former fails.

He even threatened to boycott the elections if the IEBC gives in to his demand.

However, IEBC has since assured him that they will resort to a physical register if the electronic register completely breaks down.

