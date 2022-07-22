Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 22, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has blamed the moderators of the presidential running mates debate for Rigathi Gachagua’s diatribe against President Uhuru Kenyatta during the debate.

Speaking during a press briefing yesterday, Ruto, through the Director of Communication of his campaign secretariat, Hussein Mohammed, blamed the moderators of the debate for Gachagua’s constant attack on Uhuru.

According to Hussein, the debate moderators framed their questions badly which forced Ruto’s running mate to focus on personalities rather than the agenda.

He added that Gachagua tried to focus on issues but constantly had to discuss the Head of State because of the questions asked.

The former Citizen TV news anchor expressed that the journalists did a disservice to the two candidates, explaining that none of the candidates spoke about real issues such as health care.

“The format of the debate has already been agreed to by all parties. If Kenyans think that they should allocate more time, we have no problem. If they want to move it to two hours, the better.”

“But if the moderators are focused on non-issues, then it is pointless. The 1 hour 30 minutes would have been enough if the moderators were not focused on personalities and relations that do not matter,” Hussein stated.

Further, Ruto’s team claimed that the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya running mate, Martha Karua, was favoured during the debate as she had more time to address her issues.

Hussein stated that they were analysing the debate and will make public their report.

