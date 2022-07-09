Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 9, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of robbing innocent Kenyans on the Nairobi Expressway.

Speaking during an interview, Ruto stated that no Kenyan should be forced to pay for using the Nairobi Expressway as Uhuru’s administration is doing.

He promised to remove the charges should he be elected president on August 9.

According to the DP, Kenyans are already suffering, owing to the ballooning debt and wage bill and should not be burdened further.

He argued that it was unnecessary to make Kenyans suffer even more despite the skyrocketing cost of living.

“You don’t charge people for using the road,” said DP Ruto.

To pay off debts to contractors, toll stations have been erected on the Nairobi Expressway – which connects Mlolongo and Westlands – where motorists are expected to pay for every trip.

The Deputy President argued that such a model inflicts an unfair tax burden on the already suffering Kenyans.

“Taxation will be taken to products, not highways. People will pay for products that are transported through the road but not for using it,” he added.

If elected on August 9, DP pledged to create a tax regime on a variety of commodities and services to recuperate investments.

To eliminate all taxing zones, the Kenya Kwanza alliance leader said his administration will open the elevated roadway to the highest possible number of people.

To use the Expressway, each motorist is required to pay a fee of between Ksh100 and Ksh360 depending on the distance travelled.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.