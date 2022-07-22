Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 22, 2022 – Former Agriculture Minister Kipruto Arap Kirwa has exposed Deputy President William Ruto’s hand in the ongoing Unga crisis in the country.

Kirwa, who served as the Minister for Agriculture during late President Mwai Kibaki’s government, linked the prevailing food crisis to Ruto’s term as the Minister for Agriculture in the Grand Coalition government.

He recounted the circumstances that led to the dismissal of Ruto from the powerful docket.

According to Kirwa, the Ministry of Agriculture under the leadership of Ruto destabilized the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) by irregularly selling maize to “funny millers”.

He noted that the NCPB scandal was the reason for Ruto’s transfer from the Ministry of Agriculture to that of Higher of Education.

“When I left the Ministry, we had 8 million bags under NCPB. Within one month, that maize was sold recklessly to some funny millers. That is what occasioned his transfer from Ministry of Agriculture to Higher Education,” Kirwa argued.

Kirwa was appointed as the Minister for Agriculture in 2003 by then President Mwai Kibaki and served for four years before handing over to William Ruto in April 2008.

Ruto’s stint at the agriculture docket was, however, marred with scandals that eventually led to a reshuffle in the Grand Coalition government. The Ministry caught headlines with, among other scandals, the fertilizer and NCPB sagas.

In 2008, Kenya lifted a ban on maize importation to allow potent businessmen and corporates to buy maize from outside the country.

According to a report by the Africa Center for Open Governance (AFRICOG), the government had ordered the NCPB to import over three million bags of maize.

This was the genesis of Ruto’s controversies in the ministry.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.